Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam on July 13: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Ameerpet: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday announced that the government will conduct the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyana Utsavam on a grand note on July 13.

After visiting the temple near here with officials, the minister performed special pujas. In his presence a new executive body of the temple took oath.

Later Yadav said the government allotted Rs 10 lakh for the utsavsms. "On behalf of the government I will present silk clothes to the presiding deity on July 13", he said. The temple officials will conduct utsavsms from July 12 and 'rathosavam' on July 14, he informed.

"Last year due to Corona we conducted the utsavams on a low key. Now with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's direction the utsavams will be held on a grand scale.

We instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements,"the minister said. The devotees will get deity's darshan with more facilities, he added.