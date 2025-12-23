Bandaru Dattatreya meets president Droupadi Murmu

On 22nd December 2025, Sri Bandaru Dattatreya, accompanied by his daughter Smt. Bandaru Vijayalakshmi and granddaughters Kum. Vedanshi and Jashodhara, paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad and provided an opportunity for the former Governor to engage with the President in a warm and cordial atmosphere. Kailas Nagesh, Private Secretary to Sri Dattatreya, was also present during this notable occasion.







































