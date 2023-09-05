Bandi commends APTA’s promotion of culture, ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lauded services of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) in helping those in distress.

The MP who is on the US tour on Monday attended the APTAa meeting in Atlanta and said keeping up the Indian culture and ‘Sanatana Dharma’ inspired by Swamy Vivekananda is commendable.

Bandi said it is a pleasure to attend the meeting of APTA, which provides many services in times of need. APTA which started with just 10 people in 2008 has more than 10,000 members today.’ It is a pleasure to know that it gives scholarships to 1,500 people every year, organises medical camps and provides financial assistance to women.

‘It is commendable that APTA leaders are promoting Indian culture and Sanatana Dharma with the inspiration of Swamy Vivekananda, who spread Sanatana Dharma to the world.

State BJP treasurer Bhandari Shantikumar, secretary Bomma Jayashree and others were present.