Bandi dubs KCR ‘Khasim Chandrashekar Rizvi’; Rahul Gandhi ‘Ghazini’

Hyderabad: Describing the ruling BRS as ‘BhrastacharRakshas Samithi’, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused the KCR family of usurping Telangana ‘like a serpent encroaching on an anthill’.

“Just like the United Progressive Alliance transformed itself into the I.N.D.I.A, the BRS has become Bhrastachar Rakshas Samithi (corrupt and devilish party). Its president KCR has proved to be Khasim Chandrashekar Razvi. He has ruined Telangana,” Bandi said, while speaking in Telugu in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress, BRS, MIM and others against the NDA government.

He said KCR and his family had amassed wealth, which went up by 400 times in the last nine years. While the average annual income of a Telangana farmer is only Rs 1.12 lakh, KCR’s income from agriculture is more than Rs 1 crore; that of his son Rs 59.85 lakh,” he said.

Bandi described as blatant lie the claim of BRS flood leader that the government was giving free power to farmers round-the-clock. “This is nothing but misleading Parliament. I challenge the BRS government to prove it; if it is correct, I shall quit my LS membership,” he said challenging whether KCR would resign if he did not prove it. Bandi accused the KCR government of siphoning off and diverting Central funds. In the last nine years, the Centre had released Rs 5 lakh crore to Telangana, besides loans of Rs 9.6 lakh crore, but the government looted most of these funds – even those given for construction of toilets.

“The BRS government sold PDS rice and diverted funds granted under MGNREGS,” he alleged.

On Manipur, he refused to go into details, as Home Minister Amit Shah had explained in detail. “But why doesn’t KCR go even if there is a big disaster; he doesn’t call on families of farmers who committed suicide and those of Intermediate students who ended lives due to goof-up in exam,” he sought to know.