Bandi junks claims of Cong as alternative to BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed the claims and projects of Congress emerging as an alternative to BRS in Telangana. Addressing media here on Saturday, he said, certain quotes are trying to project Congress as an alternative to the ruling BRS in Telangana against the backdrop of the grand old party registering victory in Karnataka State Assembly elections and, trying to belittle the BJP.

He said that the Karnataka Assembly election results show that BJP has retained its voting percentage of 36 per cent but the number of seats has gone down. Similarly, Earlier, the Congress had got 38 per cent vote share and won 80 seats.

This time, the Congress vote share had gone up to 43 per cent and won 134 seats, he added.

Similarly, the JDS earlier had a 20 per cent vote share that fell down to 13 per cent, this time. It shows that there was a large-scale transfer of JDS votes to Congress.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Congress’s communal politics led to consolidating minority votes to go en masse to Congress. None other than, JDS State President Ibrahim had openly canvassed to vote for Congress as the division of votes in one segment would benefit BJP. Besides, the AIMIM and the banned PFI-linked NEPI party have worked for the victory of the Congress, he said.

Bandi said that Congress mustered votes playing communal politics projecting BJP as a devil with its anti-Hindu stance and insulting Hindu society to gain minority votes.

He said that the Karnataka Assembly elections were fought on local issues and they would not impact Telangana. Besides, the awareness of the people of Telangana is high and would not relish minority appeasement policies in the State.

He said Congress losing its ground in Telangana is certain and reminded how it had lost even deposits in Huzurabad, Munugodu and Dubbaka by-elections, and faced drubbing in GHMC elections.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that the BJP vote share has gone up since the 2018 elections in Telangana. “We have won four MP seats, Huzurabad and Dubbaka assembly by-elections and GHMC and increased our voting pe percentage in the Munugodu assembly segment.

He predicted that Congress, BRS, MIM and Communists will work together whenever elections take place. Both the Congress and BRS leaders are together in Delhi and in Karnataka they fell in love with each other. And, “KCR is a shadow to Congress and both are to work together in Telangana. It was none other than Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who said this.

He alleged that it was at the behest of the CM KCR that the Congress party tried to organise Karnataka camp politics in Hyderabad. Sanjay Kumar said, even if all pseudo-secular parties coming together would not stall the victory of the BJP in Telangana. On one question, he dared, asking “Can CM KCR dare say that he would impose a ban on Bajrang Dal and lift the ban on PFI?”

People of Telangana are facing troubles, the State pushed them into a debt trap and government staff could not get their salaries on time. Only BJP can deliver justice and bring development to the State, he said.