Bandi Sanjay bristles over hike in Kondagattu Arjita Seva charges

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly criticised the recent hike in Arjita Seva ticket charges at the Kondagattu Anjanna temple, expressing deep concern over the lack of basic amenities for devotees.

In a phone call to officials of the Endowment Department this morning, the Minister questioned the rationale behind increasing fees while simultaneously neglecting essential infrastructure.

"There are no minimum facilities. How will you increase the rates as you wish? Do you not care about the problems of the devotees?" the Minister reportedly demanded on Thursday, expressing his impatience over the situation. He emphasised that pilgrims visiting the temple are facing serious hardships due to inadequate arrangements, and that the authorities should prioritise improving conditions rather than burdening them with higher costs.

Bandi Sanjay pointed out that the temple, a major spiritual destination in the region, lacks basic amenities such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and adequate accommodation. He argued that increasing service fees without addressing these issues reflects poor governance and a disregard for public sentiment.

Calling for an immediate rollback of the revised fees, the Minister urged the Endowment Department to focus on enhancing facilities for devotees. He also stressed the need for a comprehensive plan to upgrade infrastructure at the temple, ensuring a dignified and comfortable experience for pilgrims.

"The Arjit Seva charges should be reduced immediately. Devotees deserve respect and basic comfort. The temple administration must act responsibly and remove the difficulties being faced,” he stated.

The Minister’s intervention has sparked public debate, with many devotees and local leaders echoing his concerns. They accuse the temple authorities of taking unilateral decisions in hiking charges without transparency and failing to take the devotees into confidence.