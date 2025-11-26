Bandi Sanjay demands probe into collapsed check dams, slams govt negligence

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities and substandard construction of check dams across the state. The minister warned that negligence in quality standards has led to repeated collapses, wasting public money and causing hardship to farmers.

In his letter, Sanjay Kumar recalled that Telangana was formed with the slogan of “Water-Funds-Appointments,” yet even after 11 years, citizens continue to face injustice in these areas. He pointed to the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs1 lakh crore, as an example of misused public funds, and alleged that similar irregularities have plagued the construction of check dams.

The minister highlighted the poor condition of check dams in Karimnagar and Sircilla districts, which fall under his parliamentary constituency.

He noted that several dams have already collapsed due to design flaws and poor-quality work. Recently, the check dam at Tanugula-Gumpul in Jammikunta mandal of Karimnagar district collapsed, while many others were washed away during the 2021 floods.

Sanjay Kumar said that despite widespread complaints and doubts raised by the public, corrective measures were not taken. He reminded the Chief Minister that a vigilance inquiry was ordered in May this year into the construction of 57 check dams on the Maneru River in Karimnagar, Sircilla and Peddapalli districts, involving payments of Rs 287 crore to contractors. However, he expressed concern that the outcome of this inquiry remains undisclosed.

The Union Minister alleged that during the previous BRS regime, contracts for check dams were cornered by leaders, who failed to adhere to quality standards.

He accused both BRS and Congress leaders of misleading the public by staging visits to collapsed dams instead of addressing accountability.

Sanjay Kumar further charged that the Congress government has encouraged illegal sand mining, undermining the protection of check dams. He claimed that senior leaders and MLAs from both parties continue to support the sand mafia, leading to environmental degradation. According to him, unchecked mining in watershed areas has rendered fertile soil barren, causing losses to farmers.

Calling for accountability, the minister urged the state government to “wake up” and conduct a thorough probe into the collapse of check dams. He demanded strict action against contractors who failed to meet quality standards, including criminal cases and confiscation of assets to recover lost revenue. Such measures, he argued, would send a strong signal that negligence and corruption will not be tolerated.

Sanjay Kumar asked for an independent investigation into the matter, stressing that farmers and citizens deserve justice and accountability in the use of public funds.