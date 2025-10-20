Bandi Sanjay embarks on new chapter at Kartavya Bhavan

Hyderabad/New Delhi: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar formally relocated his departmental office to Kartavya Bhavan on Sunday, marking a significant step in the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The newly constructed “Common Central Secretariat” building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, is part of the government’s ambitious infrastructure overhaul in the national capital. Kartavya Bhavan, spread across approximately 1.5 lakh square metres of plinth area, comprises two basements and seven floors, designed to house multiple ministries under one roof.

Minister Sanjay Kumar entered the premises during an auspicious Diwali muhurat, accompanied by Vedic chants performed by temple priests. He conducted special pujas in his new office and later occupied the seat allotted to him, symbolising the formal commencement of operations from the new location.

Senior officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State Nityanand Rai have already shifted their offices to Level 5 of Kartavya Bhavan, aligning with the government's vision of centralised and efficient administration.

The Minister said that the move reflects the Centre’s push towards modernising governance infrastructure while preserving ceremonial traditions. Kartavya Bhavan is expected to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and streamline administrative workflows, reinforcing the spirit of duty and service embedded in its name.