Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks parents to have faith in Centre 

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked parents to repose faith in the Centre which is making all efforts to bring back Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. He also held a virtual interactive session with the parents of students hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Bandi said that it is natural for parents to worry about the safety of their children. But, at the same time, given the circumstances, he asked them to have faith in the Centre which is taking all necessary measures to bring them back to India safely.

The TS BJP chief along with Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP Kakinada District president Dr Burra V Krishnam Raju, and Neo Institute of Medical Sciences And Technology Ltd., managing director and Ukraine University Indian representative Dr Divya Raj Reddy interacted with the parents.

Several Telugu students from the two Telugu States participated in the zoom interactive session.