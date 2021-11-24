Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns police action on party corporators

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday condemned the arrest of BJP Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators and police highhandedness against them for protesting to hold the general body meeting.

He demanded unconditional release of the arrested corporators, alleging that the TRS was not calling general body even after one year after the elections.

Bandi found fault with the police behaviour. "One can imagine the fate of the common people under the TRS rule, given the fate meted out to the people's representatives."

He said the Standing Committee Council was not formed until the lapse of a year of the GHMC elections. Brushing aside the precedents, rules and regulations followed earlier, "they (TRS) have buried everything to fill the Standing Committee of the council with their own 'yes men' unilaterally," the BJP chief rued. Terming it all as showcases the TRS dictatorial attitude, he said it was undemocratic to deny participation of the elected BJP corporators in the GHMC development and welfare programmes. It amounts to insulting people who elected the BJP corporators. The TRS government has dumped the 74th constitutional amendment. Citing Covid guidelines, the general body meeting was conducted as a ritual and left the administration of GHMC to the winds.

He charged that the TRS corporators, GHMC Mayor and the commissioner remained inaccessible. The development activities proposed and people's issues raised by the BJP corporators were neglected. Besides, bills incurred on the development activities were pending. Without clearing old bills, how could the civic body take up new works, he questioned. "If the GHMC runs the show as per the diktats of the Municipal minister, what is the meaning for the existence of corporators and GHMC administration? If the State government wants to run the GHMC, why it had conducted the elections to the civic body, he asked.

Sanjay said it was not justified to create hurdles to development activities in the name of politics. He said "It's high time that the TRS government should open its eyes and limit politics only to elections. It should run the GHMC in a democratic manner and not turn the civic bodies into nominal entities." He asked the TRS government to protect the constitutional spirit in the formation of civic bodies.