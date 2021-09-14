Bandi Sanjay Kumar should take up 'yatra' only after getting coach unit to Kazipet: TRS

Hyderabad: Stating that the Kazipet Coach Factory was the right of people of Warangal, several TRS leaders on Monday asked BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay to take up his 'yatra' only after getting the factory. Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office here, along with Government Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Minister Erabelli Dayakar Rao lashed out at the BJP leaders in the State for the shifting the coach factory to Latur, in Maharashtra.

"The BJP leaders are walking (padayatra) shamelessly. Don't know what they have done for the State so that they can take up the 'yatra'. He should tour the State only after getting the coach factory for Warangal," said Dayakar Rao. He said the coach factory was one of the three important promises in the AP Reorganisation Act. But the BJP deceived people, like the Congress party.

Srinivas Reddy said the Maharashtra government wrote a letter in April 2018 and it was sanctioned the coach factory in August. It was also announced that that the factory would start functioning from December this year. As per an RTI reply, the Railways has said that there was no proposal to start a coach factory in the near future.

Vinay Bhaskar said the Centre has shifted the coach factory to Latur and also gave Rs 587 crore. The Centre sought 100 acres in Kazipet and the Telangana government gave 150 acres for the factory. The land belonged to the Endowments department. The government made payments to that department. Bhaskar stated that "if Bandi Sanjay brings the factory, people of Warangal would welcome him; if he comes without that, people would oppose him".