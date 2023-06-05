Bandi Sanjay refutes buzz on alliance talks with TDP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked what was wrong in Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu meeting Union Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda. Speaking to district party leaders, he dismissed reports that BJP and TDP are in talks for an alliance.

He recalled that earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to discuss issues related to their respective States. Bandi asked the leaders not to read too much into such reports.

He said the party’s main agenda was to develop the country comprehensively. Against this backdrop, “not only former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu but also, Modi and Shah had met other CMs of the Opposition-ruled States.” “It is not nature of BJP to act like BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, not meeting people and Opposition parties by confining himself to Pragati Bhavan and letting down interests of Telangana. Alliance with BJP is only a figment of imagination of some, Bandi quipped.

He alleged that the BRS, Congress and some other forces have been working to downplay the growing graph of BJP in Telangana by pedaling false narratives to mislead people. He told the leaders that the BRS, Congress, AIMIM and Communist parties have joined hands to contest to stop the surge of BJP.

The BJP State chief asked the leaders to intensify the Mahajan Sampark Yatra to meet people as part of the programme scheduled till the end of June. To make the massive outreach programme a success to create awareness among people on welfare and development initiatives to mark completion of nine years of Modi government. He asked them to actively participate in driving ‘Gadapa Gadapaku BJP’ (BJP to every doorstep) to take benefits of the Central schemes to people.

Bandi said people of the State “are fed up with the BRS rule and are looking at BJP as an alternative force to oust KCR whenever elections take place.