Bandi Sanjay speaking mindlessly: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar launched a scathing attack on Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, labelling him a "joker" and accusing him of speaking without any substance. Prabhakar's criticism came in response to Sanjay's recent jibe, where he claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be deciding the Assembly candidates for the Congress party.

Prabhakar asserted that Sanjay's remarks were a result of his inability to accept the crushing defeat faced by the BJP in Karnataka. He dismissed Sanjay's comments as baseless and unfounded. Furthermore, Prabhakar pointed out that Sanjay himself had met with Minister Gangula Kamalakar, indicating a friendly relationship between the BJP and BRS parties.

Alleging a deeper connection, Prabhakar claimed that Chief Minister KCR had sponsored Sanjay's Padayatra in the state, suggesting a hidden agenda. He also accused KCR of orchestrating Sanjay's arrest and subsequently generating media hype around him.

Prabhakar also raised concerns about alleged irregularities occurring in Karimnagar under the guise of island development, questioning the transparency of the projects taking place in the region.