Bandi Sanjay thanks PM Modi for bringing back Indian students from Ukraine

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of parents of students from the two Telugu States.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that the PM has accorded priority to the safety and safely bringing back Indian students stranded in Ukraine. He said special flights have been arranged to bring back the students reassuring the distressed parents back in India that their wards would be brought back safely.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry has been working to reach out to every stranded Indian in the war-hit Ukraine and to bring them back to the country, he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that all the information and details received by the party helpline and other sources about the Telugu students stranded have been shared with the MEA. Besides, his personal interaction with the parents, the party leaders are also talking to the parents to reassure them that the Centre is making all-out efforts to bring back their wards safely to India.