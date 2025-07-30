Bandi Sanjay urges Gadkari to grant CRIF funds to State

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, recently urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to release funds from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), as several road expansion proposals in Telangana are still pending. In light of this, Bandi Sanjay Kumar met with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum detailing these issues. During the meeting, he presented the pending road proposals from his parliamentary constituency to the Union Minister.

A total of CRIF proposals amounting to Rs 113 crore were submitted to Gadkari. These proposals include the construction of a high-level bridge over the Maneru River as part of the Bavupeta-Khazipur road in Kothapalli mandal, and the widening of the Gundlapalli-Pothur road in Ganneruvaram mandal. Additional proposals consist of constructing bridges connecting Chandurthi to Motkuraopet (from km 5/0 to 8/450), as well as building a bridge on the road to Kistampalli and a high-level bridge over the flood canal from Arkandla village to Kannapur village in Shankarapatnam mandal. Nitin Gadkari responded positively, assuring that an appropriate decision regarding the release of CRIF funds to Telangana will be made soon.

Furthermore, Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested that the long-pending widening work on the Karimnagar-Jagityala road be initiated immediately. He reminded Gadkari that before the last elections, the Central government had prepared proposals amounting to Rs 2151 crore for expanding this road into four lanes. Officials had promised to approve these proposals and commence the tender process. However, months later, this process has yet to begin. In response, Gadkari summoned senior officials from the relevant department to inquire about the delays.

Gadkari noted that the Karimnagar-Jagityala road widening work had faced setbacks due to public objections and legal challenges. However, he stated that these obstacles have now been resolved, and the report has been sent to the committee responsible for approval. He assured that once the committee provides its report, the tender process for the road works will be completed, and the widening work will commence very soon.