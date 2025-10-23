Bandi Sanjay’s ultimatum on fee reimbursement crisis

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, issued a sharp ultimatum to the Congress-led Telangana government, demanding immediate clearance of fee reimbursement arrears and warning of serious consequences if the issue remains unresolved. His remarks come amid growing unrest among students and college managements over delayed payments and alleged intimidation tactics.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether the government was resorting to vigilance raids to blackmail institutions that demanded their dues. “Will you play with the future of students and management? Will you just watch silently if they’re blackmailed?” he asked, accusing the state of breaking promises made on the Assembly floor and stalling payments under the pretext of pending commissions.

He further alleged that funds meant for student welfare were being diverted for political campaigns, including elections in Bihar. “If you can send money for elections, why not pay dues for the future of our students?” he demanded.

The Minister warned that if the arrears are not paid immediately, students and college managements would be forced to take ministers to the streets. He cautioned managements against withdrawing from the strike out of fear, stating that such decisions would isolate them in future struggles. “If you back down now, no one will stand by you later,” he said. Adding to the momentum, Bandi Sanjay declared that protests over pending Arogyasri dues were also imminent, signalling a broader wave of agitation against the government’s financial neglect.