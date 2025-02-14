Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka

Mysuru: On his two-day tour, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, visited the Tibetan Refugee Rehabilitation Center in Bylakuppe on Thursday.

Following China’s occupation of Tibet in 1950, thousands of Tibetan refugees came to India. The Central government rehabilitated them in the Bylakuppe region, providing housing and allocating over 15,000 acres of forest land for agricultural activities.

Today, Bylakuppe is a major centre for Tibetan Buddhism in South India, housing more than 15,000 Tibetan refugees. Several monasteries, monastic schools and temples have been established here in Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

During his visit, Bandi Sanjay arrived in Bylakuppe to assess the status and concerns of the Tibetan refugees. He was warmly welcomed by representatives of the 14th Dalai Lama, including Jugme Jigne, the head representative of the Mysuru colonies, Junior Jugme Sultron, district minority officer Shilpa, and local officials. Bandi Sanjay visited the Golden Temple, where he learned about its significance from Buddhist religious leaders. He also toured the grand 40-foot-tall statues of Padmasambhava, Buddha, and Amitayus. In addition to the Golden Temple, he visited the Pennor Rinpoche Samadhi, Sera Lachi Philosophy University Temple, the Organic Research Training Centre, and the Old Age Home.

Later, he held a meeting with the Dalai Lama’s representatives, local officials, and Buddhist monks to address their concerns. Many Tibetans who arrived in India in 1950 still do not possess Aadhaar cards, leading them to request the establishment of a special Aadhaar centre in the region. They also sought proper compensation for land lost due to road expansion projects. They represented the Union Minister that Tibetan farmers in Bylakuppe be included in Karnataka’s welfare schemes, which provide financial assistance to local farmers. Other issues discussed included incidents involving elephant attacks, where victims reportedly receive no aid and visa-related challenges. They expressed that compared to Indian citizens, they face significant restrictions when travelling abroad and inviting relatives to India. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar responded positively to their concerns and assured them of a prompt resolution.