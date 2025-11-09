Bandi vows to rename Jubilee Hills as Sitaram Nagar

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar ignited controversy during a high-voltage election campaign at Meenakshipuram (Rahmat Nagar) intersection, declaring the Jubilee Hills by-election a “Dharma war” between Hindus and Muslims.

He attacked, drawing sharp attention as he accused Congress and BRS of conspiring to turn Telangana into an Islamic state.

Sanjay asked whether “80 percent Hindus or 20 percent Muslims” would prevail. He alleged that Congress had abandoned Hindu voters and aligned itself with AIMIM, referring to the party as “Indian Muslim Congress.”

“If BJP wins, I will build a temple for Peddamma Thlli temple in Banjara Hills and invite Amit Shah to inaugurate it,” he said. “If Congress wins, parks will turn into graveyards and Eidgahs, and Hindu festivals will be suppressed.”

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of ignoring Hindu sentiments and questioned his outreach to Muslim voters. “The CM wears a Muslim cap but doesn’t speak of Swamijis. Congress doesn’t need three lakh Hindu votes, only one lakh Muslim votes,” Sanjay alleged.

Sanjay urged Hindu voters to unite and vote for the BJP, claiming even Muslim women were supporting the party. He promised to rename Jubilee Hills to “Sitaram Nagar” and bring “Hindu Rajya” to Telangana if the BJP wins. With Jana Sena announcing support for the BJP, Sanjay called on its workers to campaign for “Sanatana Dharma.” The speech has intensified the political battle ahead of the November 11 by-election.