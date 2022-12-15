Bandi's yatra to wrap up with Nadda's meet today

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay would end his fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra on the 18th day on Thursday and a public meeting is planned at Karimnagar district where party's national president JP Nadda would be addressing the gathering.

The party leaders are making all arrangements for a grand public meeting, which will be held at Karimnagar SRR ground. JP Nadda would depart from Karnataka and reach Shamshabad Airport at 2 PM on Thursday. After being welcomed by the party leaders the national president would stay near the Shamshabad Airport for about half an hour and discuss with the party leaders. After that, they would reach Karimnagar by helicopter from Shamshabad Airport at around 3.30 pm. He would address the public meeting at Karimnagar for about an hour and leave for Shamshabad Airport at around 5 pm and reach Hyderabad and later leave for New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the party's state office bearers meeting, core committee meeting would be held on Friday at party's state office in Hyderabad. This meeting would be presided over by Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP national general secretary Telangana state in-charge Tarun Chugh. BJP national leaders (of the state), BJP state office-bearers, BJP district presidents and district in-charges will participate in this meeting.

According to the party leaders, in this meeting, the political developments taking place in the state, the special response received from the public for the fifth phase of the Praja Sangram Yatra, the programs to be taken by the party in the coming days and the welfare development schemes of the central government would be discussed, said BJP leader G Premender Reddy.