Bandlaguda residents grapple with growing stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Residents of Yadav Mitra Colony and Bharathi Nagar Colony in Bandlaguda Jagir have raised serious concerns over a severe stray dog menace that has made walking outdoors dangerous, particularly for children. Locals say stepping outside their homes often means encountering packs of stray dogs roaming the streets.

Several accidents have been reported when dogs chase bikes and cars, and children playing in open grounds have been attacked. The menace has become a major source of fear for the community.

According to the residents, dog attacks are increasing daily, and authorities have taken little action to curb the problem. “There are nearly a dozen dogs in just two lanes, and it has become a serious concern. Residents fear sending children on errands as the dogs wander every street,” said Pavan Kamble, a resident of Bharathi Nagar Colony.

Locals have also raised the issue on social media platforms, urging authorities to take immediate action. P Santosh Nayak, a netizen from Yadav Mitra Colony, posted: “There is a severe stray dog menace in the colony. It has become dangerous for residents, especially children. Immediate action is required.”

Activist Mohammed Ahmed said the authorities have largely ignored complaints, and the veterinary department’s sterilisation drives have been ineffective. “The rising stray dog population continues unchecked, putting children and residents at risk,” he added.

Last week, an eight-year-old boy, Ritvik, was severely injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked him while flying kites on the banks of the Musi River in Annapurna Nagar, Amberpet. Such incidents highlight the urgent need for effective intervention.

Residents report that stray dogs chase vehicles, creating traffic hazards, and blockages on busy roads. “Even small walks to buy groceries have become dangerous. The dogs are everywhere, and authorities seem indifferent,” said Sugunamma of Srinagar Colony.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan had recently warned that officials from the GHMC veterinary wing would be held responsible for dog-bite incidents occurring in schools, or public places. However, residents allege that these warnings have done little to improve on-ground action.

Until systematic measures like sterilisation drives, monitoring, and public awareness are enforced, locals say life remains fraught with fear, and stray dogs continue to dominate the lanes of Yadav Mitra Colony and Bharathi Nagar Colony.