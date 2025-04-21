Banjara Hills residents seek relocation of weekly market

Hyderabad: Commuters and residents of Banjara Hills, Road No 12, have opposed the practice of selling vegetables during weekly markets held along the roads, as this is causing inconvenience to passersby. In that regard, commuters have urged to relocate the market.

For the past several years, the weekly market near Road No 12 is being held every Saturday but the lane is surrounded by prominent religious institutions such Hare Krishna Golden Temple, and a church. The weekly market is causing severe congestion along a key lane that was once a primary route for devotees heading to nearby religious sites. Every Saturday, commuters face increasing difficulties navigating the narrow stretch, with the situation worsening significantly during heavy rainfall.

A few daily commuters pointed out that it will better if concerned authorities including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Traffic Police, and the Law and Order Police take immediate action to either relocate the market and also urged to depute a traffic police official for free traffic flow.

Several devotees have expressed frustration over the worsening traffic situation during the weekly market, particularly those visiting the Hare Krishna Golden Temple. Accessing even the temple gates has become a daunting task, they say. The surrounding lanes are frequently clogged with vegetable vendors and a heavy influx of vehicles, especially four-wheelers, which is leading to severe congestion. What’s more troubling, residents note, is the lack of intervention despite the presence of prominent government institutions in the vicinity — including the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, and the Police Command Control Centre. Residents question why, despite the proximity of these key offices, no measures have been implemented to address the recurring chaos caused by the weekly market.

Meanwhile, a few vendors stated they are ready to shift if there are provided an alternative lane that will not affect the traffic.