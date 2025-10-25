  • Menu
Bank of Baroda partners with PVL to promote youth and sports

Bank of Baroda partners with PVL to promote youth and sports
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, has partnered with the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) as an Associate Sponsor and Official Banking Partner for the ongoing season, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and engaging with India’s youth.

As part of the association, the bank organised a ‘Meet & Greet’ with PVL players at Villa Marie College for Women, Somajiguda, Hyderabad. The event encouraged women’s participation in sports and featured interactive sessions, volleyball-themed games and inspiring conversations. Over 300 students, faculty members and guests from the sports and media fraternity attended.

Through its partnership with PVL, which includes on-ground, on-air and digital branding entitlements, including the exclusive ‘BOB Super Serve’ segment-Bank of Baroda aims to strengthen its connection with young audiences and contribute to nurturing India’s vibrant sporting ecosystem.

