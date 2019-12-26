Basheerbagh: 900 workers of Leo Meridian join AITUC

Basheerbagh: AITUC demanded that the management of Leo Meridian address issues of its employees. AITUC general secretary VS Bose was speaking at a press meet organised here at Press Club on Wednesday.

Bose expressed happiness over 900 employees of Leo Meridian joining AITUC. He promised to support the employees, who have been working for the last 18 years, for protection of their rights, job security and employee benefits. He said that employees had been feeling insecure as the hotel was handed over to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal appointed a Resolution Professional (RP) for corporate insolvency resolution. He requested NCLT on behalf of AITUC to take necessary measures to protect the hotel and assure employees working in it.

AITUC Medchal district general secretary Ravichandran, union general secretary B Venkat, president Lenka, joint secretary Sriram, organising secretary Nagaraju, treasurer Binay participated in the press meet.