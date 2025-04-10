BC body bats for priority to MBCs in allotment of Indiramma houses

Hyderabad: The Telangana BC Commission on Wednesday decided to recommend the government to give top priority to the poor belonging to the most backward BC castes in sanctioning Indiramma houses.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday. The Commission observed the conditions of the nomadic communities in areas of Vemulawada, Jagityal, Sircilla, Amangal, Achampeta and other areas last month. Asserting that there was a need to provide housing and employment opportunities to people belonging to these castes, the Commission appealed to the government to take steps so that banks can also help by giving top priority to them as part of Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme.

A resolution was passed requesting the government that the State BC Commission be given the same powers as the National BC Commission. The Commission intends to examine the matter of re-inclusion of the 26 castes that were omitted after the formation of Telangana.

The BC Commission observed that it will have an opportunity to take decisions on the issues related to the respective castes at an early date if the Planning Department supplies the information collected through the Caste Survey 2024 to the BC Commission.

The BC Commission has passed a resolution requesting the Union and State governments for immediate enactment of the bill for 42 per cent reservation to BCs and urged for the support of all political parties and caste organisations.