BC leaders urge State Election Commissioner to ensure 34% quota

Lakdikapul: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, the president of BC Welfare Association, met the State Election Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy, at his office here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, urging the commissioner to conduct elections with 34 per cent BC reservations.

those who met the Election Commissioner were Gujja Krishna, Allampalli Ramkoti, Kotla Sriniva, Vemula Ramakrishna, R Chandrashekhar Yadav, Vitobha and others. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Krishnaiah condemned issue of election notification for municipal elections without deciding on reserved seats. He said they urged the Commissioner to make an announcement on reservation seats.

While other states had been implementing more than 50 per cent reservations, Telangana state had been citing court ruling to reduce reservations, he said. He recalled the Supreme Court ruling that reserved seats can be increased more than 50 per cent if the state had data about the BC population, he said. They urged the Commissioner to allocate reserved seats to SCs, STs and BCs, based on their population.