BCs reaping fruits of TRS government welfare schemes : Minister G Kamalakar

TRS leaders refute BJP charge that the ruling party did nothing for BCs

There are many programmes for BCs in the State which no other States have what has the BJP done for the BCs and why there is no ministry for BCs in Central government, asks Minister G Kamalakar

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Wednesday said that the Backward classes are getting the fruits of welfare and development programmes only during the TRS government.



TRS leaders including Minister G Kamalakar, MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, KP Vivekanand addressed a press conference here to deny the allegations of BJP's national OBC Morcha president K Laxman that the TRS did nothing for BCs. Kamalakar said that the BCs would be with TRS forever because of the various development works of the government. A long-pending demand of inclusion of 17 castes into the list of Backward Classes was fulfilled by the TRS government, said Kamalakar, adding the lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh welcomed the decision. He questioned what the BJP has done for the BCs and sought to know why there was no ministry for BCs in the government of India.

Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar said that there were many programmes for BCs in the State which no other States have. While earlier rulers ignored the BCs, the TRS government is providing fruits of development to these weaker sections, he said. He alleged that the economy of the country has gone down during Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule. "Laxman should accept the fact that the BCs are going against Narendra Modi not against TRS," said Vinay Bhaskar.

MLA KP Vivekanand said that the post given to Laxman's was a dummy post. If Laxman has love towards BCs, he should work for the uplift of the community, said Vivekanand.