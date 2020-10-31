Be Cancer Aware drive by FICCI Ladies 

Hyderabad: There are several misconceptions with breast cancer such as 'men do not get breast cancer and it is hereditary.' This is untrue and anyone can get it, opine doctors. Another common myth people worried about is: Having a family history of breast cancer means you will get breast cancer. There is truth in it fully. The truth is while women who have a family history of breast cancer are in a higher risk group, most women who have breast cancer have no family history. Only 5 to 10% Breast Cancer are hereditary. Also not all lumps is cancerous. Another wrong notion people have: breast cancer means removal of whole breast (Mastectomy). But that is not right. For early breast cancer, there is no need of removal of the whole breast. It has proved in several trials that breast conservation surgery is equally safe and effective as mastectomy and the cosmetic results are excellent.

Cancer awareness month



To mark and observe Cancer Awareness Month, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) has given a call "Be Cancer Aware, Check the Change". To participate in this awareness drive and fight against Cancer one can show his or her support by taking a video/ click wearing pink/ pink ribbon and post it on their social media sites before October 31. FLO members are going to wear pink next couple of days, will make a photo or video and post their thoughts on Breast Cancer Awareness, on their individual social media handles informed Usha Rani Manne, Chairperson, while talking in a virtual session "Check the Change" addressed by Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, one of the very few qualified female Breast Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgeons in Hyderabad Breast cancer is curable, provided if it is diagnosed well in advance. Best way to early diagnosis is regular self-examination from the age of 40 years at regular intervals. Clinical Examination and Mammogram are other diagnosis methods available. Take annual check-ups more seriously, says Dr Pragnya Chigurupati.The incidence of Breast Cancer while here in our country is 1 in 28, in rural 64 and urban in 22. The survival rate in our country is 60% but in the USA it is well over 90%. We can achieve better results through awareness, she said.