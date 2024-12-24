Be part of transforming India into Viksit Bharat: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy participated in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ programme held at the Men’s Club Group Centre, CRPF Chandrayanagutta on Monday.

He handed over the appointment letters issued to the selected candidates for various positions in central government departments.

Prime Minister Modi participated virtually in this job fair, which was held at 45 centres across the country. Speaking at the event, Kishan Reddy said, “This marks the 11th Rozgar Mela aimed at creating employment for the youth. The Government of India is providing recruitment papers to about 71,000 individuals nationwide.

Today, we are issuing appointment letters for jobs related to 10 central government departments. Furthermore, approximately 1 million young men and women have already received appointment letters for various positions in the central government. Prime Minister Modi has announced that job placements will occur every month across the country, prompting officials to expedite the recruitment process. Under the Narendra Modi government, the job recruitment process is being conducted with transparency, focusing on educational qualifications and talent.”

He said that India boasts the largest youth population globally, and with this youth power, India should aim to become a developed nation in the next 25 years. “You have a significant opportunity to play a vital role as a government employee in India, which is advancing towards the goal of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Never forget your motherland, mother tongue, and the teachers who provided you with an education,” he said.