Be prepared to become an ex, Harish reacts on Shah

Hyderabad: Reacting to the 4G, 3G and 2G jibe by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the BJP with its Nazi rule would become maji (ex) in the next elections.

Taking to X to counter the Union Home Minister’s comments in the public meeting, Harish Rao said that instead of talking about the chief minister candidate, the BJP leaders should try to get seats in double digits.

“The BJP’s time ended when your Minister Piyush Goyal mocked that people of Telangana should eat parboiled rice,” said Harish Rao. The BRS leader targeted Amit Shah on the plum post his son got in the BCCI. Harish Rao said, “Everyone knows how your son, who could not hold the bat properly, landed a key position in the BCCI. Talking on family politics is like demons uttering sermons.”

The Minister said that the party which brought farm laws to benefit corporates and took a backstep after a large-scale protest by the farmers was talking against KCR, who is the ‘Rythu Bandhu’. KCR is an uncompromising warrior for the development of Telangana. The Home Minister has played a skit with a written script with false criticism and outdated charges, said Rao.