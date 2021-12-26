  • Menu
Be wary of BJP: KTR to farmers
TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the Indian farmers to be wary of the politics of BJP and its government.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the Indian farmers to be wary of the politics of BJP and its government. Responding to the comments of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, the minister took to twitter, saying:

"I guess the apology of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and subsequent repeal of Farm laws was all an election stunt then?! PM Narendraji disposes and Agri Minister Narendra Ji re proposes. Classic Clapping hands sign. Indian farmers need to be wary of the politics of BJP and it's Govt's." The Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday had hinted that the farm laws, which were withdrawn by the government last month could be re-introduced.


