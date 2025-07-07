Be wary when buying gold jewellery

Hyderabad: A book ‘Stop - Don’t Buy Jewelry Until You Read This’ written by author Devansh Alijar aims to educate people about the precautions to take when buying gold and diamond jewelry, as well as the scams that can occur in this process.

The book launch event was held in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. On this occasion, author Devansh said that people from all walks of life, from the poor to the rich, buy gold and other jewelry in their lifetime. However, very few people are aware of the methods used to determine the price of gold, wastage, making charges, and carat counting in diamond jewelry. As a result, many people are cheated in various ways, he says.

The book aims to provide comprehensive information on the topics that one needs to know when buying jewelry, including price transparency, misconceptions, and tricks.