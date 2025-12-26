Begum Bazar sees surge in demand for kites ahead of Sankranti festival

Hyderabad: As the Sankranti festival draws closer, Begum Bazar has transformed into a vibrant marketplace filled with colour, tradition, and festive excitement. Kite shops across the historic area are witnessing a steady surge in customers, with families, children, and youngsters thronging the narrow lanes to purchase kites and accessories for the much-awaited celebration. Rows of brightly designed kites featuring popular cartoon characters, animals, traditional motifs, stars, hearts, and bold graphic prints are being prominently displayed to lure buyers.

Alongside the kites, decorative tails, spools, and special festive kits are attracting significant attention, adding to the lively atmosphere of the market. Vinayak Singh, who has operated Devika Kite Shop for the past 25 years, noted that sales have increased this season despite a slight rise in prices. “Kites are priced between Rs 8 and Rs 35 depending on the design and size. We also have special kite packs priced at Rs 80, which include masks and accessories. These are especially popular among children,” he said, adding that the festive mood has ensured a strong customer turnout.

Another long-established outlet, Sheetal Singh Patang Shop, is currently being managed by Sheetal Singh, representing the fourth generation of a family deeply rooted in the kite trade. He stated that kites in his shop range from Rs 5 to Rs 25, catering to customers from all economic backgrounds. He highlighted that the paper used for their kite making is sourced directly from Mumbai to ensure superior quality and durability a key selling point for enthusiasts.

Begum Bazar, famed for its wholesale markets, is seeing increased footfall with each passing day. The seasonal boom underscores the resilience of traditional trades that continue to thrive. As the city prepares for the harvest festival, the market stands as a testament to Hyderabad's deep-rooted cultural association with kite flying, mirroring the anticipation of a sky soon to be filled with soaring colours.