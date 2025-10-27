Begumpet drainage works at brisk pace to combat waterlogging woes

Hyderabad: The ongoing work, which began a few days ago, aims to ensure smooth flow of rainwater and avoid future flooding or stagnation in the area, a recurring issue during the monsoon season. The project focuses on strengthening the underground drainage network to facilitate better rainwater discharge. Over the years, the Begumpet area has faced challenges with water accumulation after continuous rainfall, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

The current pipe laying initiative is part of measures taken to address this long-standing civic concern. Work is being carried out along the stretch near the Malabar Gold Lane, where workers can be seen engaged in digging and fitting large pipelines to create a direct channel for water flow. The process, which involves excavation and alignment of new pipelines, is expected to take more time as it requires careful installation to avoid damage to existing utilities and ensure durability of the system.

Although the ongoing work is essential for long term relief from water logging, it has caused minor inconvenience to residents and commuters. The narrow passage and partial road blockage have made movement slightly difficult, especially during busy hours. However, once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce water stagnation and improve the drainage efficiency of the locality.

Authorities have maintained that the work is progressing steadily and will be completed soon. The upgraded pipeline system will allow free movement of rainwater, preventing flooding in low lying areas of Begumpet and ensuring smoother traffic flow even during heavy downpours. The completion of this project will bring much needed relief to local commuters and contribute to the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance its urban infrastructure and drainage management.