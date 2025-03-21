Betting App Controversy: Victim Claims ₹83 Lakhs Loss After Watching Balakrishna’s Unstoppable Show

The betting app controversy is making waves in Tollywood. What started with YouTubers promoting betting apps has now reached Tollywood stars. Cases have been filed against 25 YouTubers and celebrities, including Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj.

Recently, a popular OTT app joined the list after the Fun88 betting app was promoted on the Unstoppable show, streamed on Aha. Interestingly, the Unstoppable show is hosted by Hero Balakrishna.

A person has claimed to have lost ₹83 lakhs after downloading the Fun 88 app, following the show's promotion.

The victim said he first invested ₹10,000 and earned ₹18,000. Over time, he made ₹3 lakhs, which he used to pay off debts. But when he kept playing, he lost money. He took loans from relatives and ended up losing ₹83 lakhs. Unable to handle the debt, he reportedly fled his village. It’s unclear how the police will respond.