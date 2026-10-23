Bhatti for robust steps to stave off power crunch amid El Nino effect

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to take robust measures to prevent any power shortage across the state, considering potential reductions in hydel power generation due to El Nino conditions and expected increases in electricity demand during upcoming months. Emphasising the necessity of a comprehensive action plan, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the Energy Department to elevate daily thermal power generation to 140 million units to meet agricultural and domestic electricity requirements during the Rabi and summer seasons.

On Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister convened a high-level review meeting with senior Energy Department officials at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat to evaluate power generation, grid supply, and pending electricity dues. Officials informed him that average daily thermal power generation had reached approximately 91 million units, with single-day peak production touching 118 million units recently. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to expand operational capacity further and work consistently towards achieving the daily benchmark of 140 million units.

To ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to two units at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, an alternative coal procurement arrangement has been finalized with Coal India Limited, with deliveries scheduled to commence in November. Calling for focused attention on Yadadri Thermal Power Plant to boost overall state generation, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed unit operations. Officials reported that four 800 MW capacity units were currently generating electricity, while the fifth unit was successfully synchronised with the grid on Tuesday. Technical and operational issues are being addressed on a war footing to bring the fifth unit into full-fledged commercial operation.

According to official figures, average daily thermal power generation from TGGENCO plants stood at 65.90 million units during 2024–25 and approximately 76.46 million units during 2025–26. In the current financial year, average daily generation rose to 90.97 million units as of Wednesday, reflecting a 19 per cent growth with an increase of 14.51 million units daily compared to the previous year. Thermal power generation previously peaked at 118 million units on Friday.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to ensure that all thermal power plant units operate at maximum capacity, raise the overall Plant Load Factor, and monitor daily generation outputs continuously to achieve target thresholds.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to formulate detailed proposals for a One-Time Settlement scheme to clear long-standing electricity dues owed by closed industrial units in Telangana, providing structured relief to eligible consumers. He also directed senior Finance Department officials to initiate prompt recovery measures for outstanding dues owed to Singareni Collieries Company Limited, GENCO, TRANSCO, and other state power sector organisations by various government departments.t departments promptly.