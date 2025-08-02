Bhatti inaugurates 1st unit of Yadadri TPP; vows to complete project by Jan 2026

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that the entire 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would be dedicated to the nation in January next year. On Friday, the deputy CM dedicated the first unit of 800 MW and called it a historic milestone in meeting the energy needs of the state.

He explained that delays in obtaining environmental clearance during the previous government’s regime caused nearly a two-year delay in project execution and significantly increased costs. He highlighted that under the current Congress government, environmental clearances were secured within just two months of coming to power.

Stating that monthly and weekly targets were set for the project’s progress, he said two units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW have already been dedicated to the nation. He credited CM Revanth Reddy, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, and local public representatives for their cooperation in achieving these targets. Bhatti urged employees to set aside concerns about the plant’s remote location, assuring them of excellent local facilities. He announced plans for world-class educational institutions and corporate-level healthcare in the township. Additionally, free access to education and healthcare – on par with that provided to plant employees – would also be extended to the local communities, he added.

Ambulances will be provided to nearby constituencies, and welfare activities will be initiated to ensure that locals benefit directly from the presence of the thermal plant. Responding to local complaints about road damage due to heavy vehicle movement related to the power plant, he said a large number of CC roads have already been sanctioned and work has begun.

The Deputy CM assured that all those who gave up land for the Yadadri Thermal and Pulichintala projects will be given jobs by August 15, and the promised R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) packages will be fully implemented.