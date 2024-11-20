Bhatti refutes allegations of forced land acquisition in Lagacharla

Hyderabad: Refuting allegations of forced land acquisition by the government, the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused opposition parties of instigating violence in Lagacharla by misleading farmers and orchestrating attacks on officials for political gain.

After paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan, Bhatti, who spoke to the media, accused the previous BRS government of exploiting farmers by forcibly seizing thousands of acres around Hyderabad and selling them for profit. Emphasising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s development-oriented leadership, he contrasted it with the opposition's disruptive tactics. He affirmed the State government’s commitment to carrying forward Indira Gandhi’s vision of inclusive growth, social equality, and women’s empowerment, ensuring Telangana’s position as a progressive State.

He also highlighted the importance of the caste census, initiated immediately after the government took office, in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision. The Deputy CM stated that the scientific and inclusive approach to the census aims to shape policies ensuring equal opportunities for all, with Telangana poised to become a role model for the nation.

Strongly condemning the distortion of the history of former Indira Gandhi, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that Indira Gandhi's legacy of sacrifice for the nation’s unity and integrity deserves the utmost respect. He urged everyone to recognise her unparalleled contributions to India’s development and social equality.

Highlighting Indira Gandhi’s transformative policies, he credited her with introducing land reforms, nationalising banks, abolishing princely privileges, and implementing the 20-point programme, which laid the foundation for a fair and just society. Her visionary foreign policy, which established India as a powerful and independent nation on the global stage, was also praised.