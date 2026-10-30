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Bhatti Vikramarka pushes for full utilisation of SC, ST Sub-Plan funds

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Reviews SC, ST Sub-Plan spending

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking at a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Thursday
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Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking at a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Thursday

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Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to ensure the effective utilisation of SC ST Sub-Plan funds to accelerate economic and social progress among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He stressed the need to maximise welfare benefits for these communities and expedite fund expenditure to improve overall living standards. He called for coordinated inter-departmental efforts to guarantee that eligible families receive scheme benefits, prioritising agriculture, power, housing, healthcare, and social infrastructure.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Thursday to assess SC ST Sub-Plan fund utilization across Agriculture, Energy, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments.

Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman was also present. During the review, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed expenditure across the first two quarters of the current financial year, evaluating scheme implementation and actual benefits extended to beneficiaries. He offered constructive suggestions to optimize fund utilisation in direct alignment with community requirements.

Reviewing key initiatives including Rythu Bharosa, subsidized seed distribution, and agricultural mechanization, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to execute a comprehensive assessment of benefits reaching land-owning SC ST farmers.

He instructed officials to identify discrepancies in Special Development Fund utilization resulting from strict land-ownership criteria prescribed under existing scheme guidelines. The Deputy Chief Minister suggested exploring flexible alternative approaches wherever rigid rules hinder full fund utilization. He directed officials to formulate proposals for special targeted schemes to extend broader financial benefits to eligible SC farmers.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Bhatti VikramarkaSC ST WelfareTelangana GovernmentRythu BharosaSocial Development
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