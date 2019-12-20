Trending :
BHEL ED Uday Kumar's gesture to Bhanur govt school

BHEL: BHEL Executive Director Uday Kumar, who is retiring on December 24, handed over study material, purchased with his funds, to students of Bhanur government school at a function organised by BHEL SC/ST Association on Thursday.

Speaking at the function, Uday Kumar stated that with determination anything can be achieved and that poverty and handicap should not hinder progress in life. He advised students to study with concentration and determination, while laying stress on sports to move forward in life. He promised to provide cash incentive to the first three toppers of ensuing SSC exam.

Those present at the function included BHEL AGMs Ravi, Rajendra Prasad, association president Prabhakar, ST Association president Krishna, general secretary Mohan, Director Ashok, Anandam, Hari Singh, Balaraju,Madhu, Koti, Kareppa, Karuna Prasad, Gopal Rao, Krishna.

