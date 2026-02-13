Bhima Jewels opens new outlet at Kondapur

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands with a century-old legacy, has opened its fifth showroom at Kondapur, further strengthening its footprint in the city. Inaugurated by film actress Samyukta in the presence of Chairman B Bindu Madhav, Director Sarojini Bindu Madhav, Managing Director Abhishek Bindu Madhav, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and corporator Sheikh Ahmed.

Designed for modern families, professionals and bridal customers, the showroom offers an extensive range of gold, diamond and silver jewellery. From temple jewellery, Nakshi and antique gold designs to solitaire diamonds, fusion collections and lightweight daily wear pieces, the store blends tradition with contemporary elegance.

Marking the launch, Bhima Jewels announced expansion plans with four more stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh this year, backed by a Rs 400 crore investment, reinforcing its promise of purity, transparency and craftsmanship.