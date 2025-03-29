‘Bhumi Puja’ for AI City soon: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has said that arrangements are being made to perform Bhumi Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of “AI City” in Maheswaram after Ugadi festival.

Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated the “Clear Intelligence” India Delivery and Operations Centre here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We made plans to build a very ambitious Future City with the aim of sustainable development in line with the needs of future generations. We will also build an AI City with world-class standards on 200 acres here”. Several tech companies have already come forward to open their firms in the AI city.

The State government’s goal is to make the world look towards Hyderabad when it comes to technology, Sridhar Babu said, adding that many industrialists are coming forward to invest in Telangana, and that the government will support them.

“Many challenges are arising due to changing technology every day, and there is a need to think new ways to find solutions to them. The government is ready to encourage new innovations, and Clear Intelligence company has established its Indian branch in Hyderabad, providing services in the fields of AI, data engineering, business intelligence, cloud solutions and others,” the Minister added.