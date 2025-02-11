Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17

Live
Hyderabad: On Monday, the HC division bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and E Tirumala Devi expressed annoyance over the government and the...
Hyderabad: On Monday, the HC division bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and E Tirumala Devi expressed annoyance over the government and the School Education officials for not implementing its orders dated February 3 directing the government to issue orders of contractual appointment to 1,382 unsuccessful candidates of DSC-2008.
On February 3 the division bench while hearing the batch of petitions filed by Pathuri Uma Maheshwar and others and other writs had directed the government to implement its orders by February 10, but they were not complied with. Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 17 for submission of compliance report.
