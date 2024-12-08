Live
- Balayya wants to play hero in Rajamouli’s film, villain in Sandeep Vanga’s
- ‘Vidudala: Part 2’ trailer: Focuses on the tensions between backward and upper castes
- Director Poorvaj embarks on action thriller journey with ‘Killer’
- Director Subbu Mangadevi sheds light on ‘Bachchala Malli’
- ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ grabs phenomenal buzz in BMS
- Suspense thriller ‘Jinn’ gets a grand launch
- Disha Patani turn heads with a sizzling look
- CM Stalin to inaugurate renovated Periyar memorial in Kerala on Dec 12
- Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates Northeast India’s vibrant textile, tourism: PM Modi
- Here is schedule for the Prajapalana Vijayotsava program for the day
Just In
Bike Arson Incident Near Malakpet Metro Station: Police Arrest Zakir Alias Banta
Hyderabad: In a recent incident near the Malakpet Metro Station, two bikes were deliberately set on fire, leading to a major investigation by the...
Hyderabad: In a recent incident near the Malakpet Metro Station, two bikes were deliberately set on fire, leading to a major investigation by the police. Using CCTV footage, authorities managed to identify the primary suspect, Zakir alias Banta, who was arrested in connection with the case.
This is not the first time Zakir has been involved in such a crime. In a similar case in the past, he was also responsible for setting bikes on fire, a pattern that led the police to link both incidents. The arrest has raised concerns over the growing incidents of such deliberate bike burnings in the area.
The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the attacks and to assess if there are any other people involved in these incidents.