Bike Arson Incident Near Malakpet Metro Station: Police Arrest Zakir Alias Banta

Hyderabad: In a recent incident near the Malakpet Metro Station, two bikes were deliberately set on fire, leading to a major investigation by the police. Using CCTV footage, authorities managed to identify the primary suspect, Zakir alias Banta, who was arrested in connection with the case.

This is not the first time Zakir has been involved in such a crime. In a similar case in the past, he was also responsible for setting bikes on fire, a pattern that led the police to link both incidents. The arrest has raised concerns over the growing incidents of such deliberate bike burnings in the area.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the attacks and to assess if there are any other people involved in these incidents.