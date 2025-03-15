Live
BIRED to conduct free vocational training for youth
Hyderabad: The Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) will conduct a 38-day free vocational training programme for rural and urban unemployed youth of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from April 7 to May 14. Candidates between 19 and 30 years are eligible for the training which will be offered on the institute premises at Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.
BIRED Director D Nagaraja Kumar said the training will be imparted in MS-Office (Inter Pass and above), Refrigerator & AC Repair (SSC pass and above), PC hardware and Laptop Servicing (Inter pass and above), he said, adding, “those candidates who are continuing studies, who attended similar training, those who completed BEd., Engineering, MBA and MCA and the persons suffering from health issues are not eligible.”
During the training, all facilities, including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost. The last date for receiving applications is April 5. For more details, visit https://www.bired.org.