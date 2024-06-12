Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate

Hyderabad: The new Telangana State Secretariat has got a makeover in tune with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wishes. From Tuesday, the CM has been entering the Secretariat through the North East Gate, while the East Gate which was used for VIP entrance earlier was closed completely. State ministers, chief secretary and DGP would also proceed from the same gate. State secretaries and other officials would be permitted to enter the Secretariat from the South West Gate.

The landscape of the CM’s entrance gate at North side was changed as per the security requirements suggested by the police from the intelligence wing. Parking of other vehicles was also shifted from this place in view of security reasons. Earlier, former CM KCR used the East Gate to enter the Secretariat. Till recently, Revanth Reddy used the same gate. After consulting with some Vastu experts, the CM reportedly decided to change his entry direction to North side.

“The CM is not happy with the series of incidents happening in the government and the outcome of the election results against his wishes. Revanth Reddy consulted some vastuexperts and sought their help. Some makeover took place in the Secretariat based on the suggestion of the experts,” said an official. Officials said that some temporary arrangements were also made to prevent rain water from entering the official chambers in all the six floors. The Secretariat employees were already demanding to address the issues at the workplace.

They said the conditions in the office rooms in the secretary and section officer chambers are not work-friendly. Lack of ventilation and the need of cubicles for every official in the chambers were other complaints raised by the employees.