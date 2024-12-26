BJP Accuses Congress of Incorrect India Map on Posters, Slams 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' for Appeasing China

During claims of misrepresentation of India's map by the BJP during the Congress Karnataka event, a new controversy broke out in Karnataka on Thursday. Posters honouring the anniversary of the 1924 Congress session, put up by the Congress party in Belagavi, are at the heart of the incident. The Congress is accused of showing an "incorrect" map of India that leaves out important areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that has drawn harsh criticism from the BJP.

Congress allegedly misrepresented Indian maps.

Congress in Karnataka put up posters commemorating the momentous occasion, but the Indian map's distortion has caused a stir, according to a PTI report. The map displayed on the posters omitted two essential areas of Indian territory: Aksai Chin (controlled by China) and Gilgit-Baltistan (part of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, or PoK). This was promptly pointed out by the BJP and its partner, the Janata Dal (Secular). India considers both areas to be part of its sovereign territory.

The Congress is criticised by the BJP for warping the map of India.

The BJP has vehemently denounced the Congress for allegedly attempting to intentionally skew the country's map. In a plea for police action against the event organisers, BJP MLA for Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded that a case be launched for distributing an incorrect map of India. Yatnal said on X (previously Twitter): "It is not only against geospatial standards but also a breach of national sovereignty when an inaccurate map of India is published. This cannot be tolerated.

The Karnataka chapter of the BJP also attacked the Congress, saying the party was completely disrespectful of India's geographical integrity. The BJP wrote on X: "At their event in Belagavi, @INCKarnataka displayed a distorted map that depicted Kashmir as belonging to Pakistan, demonstrating complete disrespect for India's sovereignty." All of this is done to please their base of support. This is humiliating!

The BJP accuses the Congress of "Vote Bank Politics"

Apart from the map issue, the BJP also charged that the Congress was engaging in vote-bank politics. In order to appeal to particular vote banks, particularly in the lead-up to the next elections, the party implied that Congress is prepared to compromise India's geographical integrity. The BJP wrote on X: "China can always rely on RaGa's Mohabbat ki Dukaan! The country would be destroyed by them. They have done it before. They'll repeat it.

Rahul Gandhi and his outreach initiatives were singled out in this comment, which implied that his actions are driven more by politics than by national interest or sovereignty.

Conflict between Aksai Chin and Gilgit-Baltistan

The Gilgit-Baltistan Aksai Chin dispute is especially delicate because, although both areas are under Indian sovereignty, China and Pakistan, respectively, control them. In an effort to further agitate the discussion over India's sovereignty over these disputed areas, the BJP has attacked the Congress, claiming that the party does not adequately represent India's territorial claims.

Row over Territorial Integrity in Congress

In Karnataka, the Congress territorial integrity dispute has now turned into a major political controversy, with the BJP accusing the Congress of purposefully altering India's map to please specific vote banks. The BJP has made it obvious that the deception is a component of Congress's broader vote-bank tactics plan rather than an isolated error.

Requests for Legal Action

BJP officials, notably Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have responded to the incident by urging the Karnataka police to prosecute individuals who are allegedly involved for the falsification of India's map as soon as possible. The BJP is demanding responsibility from the Congress party and has demanded an investigation into the incident.

In the ongoing discussion, the BJP's accusation of using vote-bank tactics against the Congress has once again highlighted the party's election-related agenda. The dispute has also spurred a national dialogue on India's territorial integrity and the way political parties depict the country's boundaries.

The already divisive political climate has been exacerbated by this Karnataka incident, as the BJP has seized every chance to attack the Congress for its handling of delicate national matters such as territorial sovereignty.