BJP, BRS hand in glove to stymie Musi project: Congress

Highlights

Mahesh Goud challenges BJP, BRS ministers to reside alongside Musi for three months to understand realities of residents

Hyderabad: PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has launched a scathing attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging a conspiracy to obstruct the Musi rejuvenation project.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC president claimed that BJP Telangana unit president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s recent visit to the Musi riverbed was merely a ‘photo opportunity.’

“Before Kishan Reddy camped there, mosquito repellents and insect sprays were used to make the area habitable. If they truly want to understand the plight of the residents, let them stay there for three months.

Our Chief Minister has thrown this challenge to Kishan Reddy, and I’m ready to join him.

Let us stay together near the Musi River for three months to witness the people’s health issues firsthand,” he remarked. Mahesh Kumar Goud accused Kishan Reddy of using the Musi River issue to protect the declining political fortunes of BRS. “Whenever the BRS’s popularity dips, BJP leader Kishan Reddy comes to their rescue. They are conspiring together to hinder Telangana’s development,” the TPCC president alleged.

