BJP burns effigy of Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders on Saturday staged a strong protest against the conduct of Congress MPs and burned an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Saturday.

The protest, led by State BJP president N Ramchandra Rao, was organised in response to what the BJP described as “condemnable behaviour” of Congress MPs who allegedly violated parliamentary rules and insulted democratic traditions.

Addressing the media, Rao expressed anger over Congress leaders gathering at the entrance of Parliament, sitting on the stairs, and treating the premises like a picnic spot.

He said Parliament is a sacred institution meant for debating public issues, and such casual behaviour—sitting with legs crossed, joking, and drinking tea—was a direct insult to democracy.

He further accused Congress of spreading lies about an LPG shortage, despite Union Ministers presenting data confirming sufficient reserves of petrol, diesel, and gas. Rao criticised Congress MPs for ignoring facts and instead joining suspended members to eat biscuits and drink tea on the Parliament premises, violating protocol.