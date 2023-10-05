BJP chairs crucial meeting with State leaders on polls

Hyderabad : BJP is moving ahead with Telangana Assembly Elections as its target and as part of this, the meeting of the State officials has begun on Thursday. The meeting is being held at the BJP office under the chairmanship of Union Minister and Telangana State President Kishan Reddy.



BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, senior leaders, District presidents and incharges participated in this meeting. The main discussion will be on the formation of District and Election Management Committees. The resolutions to be introduced in the State council meeting on Friday.

On the other hand, National BJP Chief JP Nadda will come to Telangana on Thursday. JP Nadda will participate in the state council meeting to be held in Ghatkesar on Friday.