Live
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
- 60,000 beneficiaries to attend Sankshema Sabha in Warangal
- War causes over $150bn damage to Ukraine's infrastructure
Just In
BJP chairs crucial meeting with State leaders on polls
Highlights
The meeting is being held at the BJP office under the chairmanship of Union Minister and Telangana State President Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad : BJP is moving ahead with Telangana Assembly Elections as its target and as part of this, the meeting of the State officials has begun on Thursday. The meeting is being held at the BJP office under the chairmanship of Union Minister and Telangana State President Kishan Reddy.
BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, senior leaders, District presidents and incharges participated in this meeting. The main discussion will be on the formation of District and Election Management Committees. The resolutions to be introduced in the State council meeting on Friday.
On the other hand, National BJP Chief JP Nadda will come to Telangana on Thursday. JP Nadda will participate in the state council meeting to be held in Ghatkesar on Friday.
