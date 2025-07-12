BJP chief ignoring ‘land grab’ of Bhadrachalam temple, says KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao was maintaining silence on the Bhadrachalam Sri Ram temple land issue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday urged the BJP leaders to put aside the politics and come forward to save the temple lands in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, the BRS leader said, “BJP President Ramachander Rao has no time for our Telangana’s Bhadrachala Ramachandra Prabhu? Why isn’t Bandrachalam land sacrosanct enough for the BJP to protect? About 889.5 acres if our Bhadrachalam temple land has been grabbed in Andhra Pradesh and not a word from the BJP?!! Is it because you have to protect the interests of your political alliance in Andhra Pradesh? Please raise your voice despite your political affiliation s and let us fight to bring back our Bhadrachalam land that is grabbed by encroachers despite the High Court orders,” said Rama Rao.